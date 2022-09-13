Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75 Looks Good on You! Exchange Celebrates the Air Force’s Birthday with MILITARY STAR Specials Sept. 18

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Fly-Fight-Win – and Save! MILITARY STAR is wishing the US Air Force a happy 75th birthday with special one-day-only savings for military shoppers at Exchange stores. Airmen, Soldiers, Guardians and members of the military community can save 10 cents on fuel, 15% at Exchange restaurants and $10 at mall vendors on Sept. 18. Get the details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2bC.

