Fly-Fight-Win – and Save! MILITARY STAR is wishing the US Air Force a happy 75th birthday with special one-day-only savings for military shoppers at Exchange stores. Airmen, Soldiers, Guardians and members of the military community can save 10 cents on fuel, 15% at Exchange restaurants and $10 at mall vendors on Sept. 18. Get the details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2bC.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 12:59 Photo ID: 7414582 VIRIN: 220913-D-DO482-0001 Resolution: 2500x2500 Size: 3.23 MB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75 Looks Good on You! Exchange Celebrates the Air Force’s Birthday with MILITARY STAR Specials Sept. 18, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.