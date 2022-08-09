Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Czech Firefighters get tour on KC-135 [Image 3 of 3]

    Czech Firefighters get tour on KC-135

    PARDUBICE, CZECH REPUBLIC

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. R Denise Mommens 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Czech Republic military Air base firefighters get a tour of 155th Air Refueling Wing KC-135R Stratotanker, Sept. 8 2022, led by the 155th ARW maintenance personnel, during Ample Strike Exercise at the Pardubice Military Airport, Czech Republic. Participation in Ample Strike exercisegives NATO Allies and partners the opportunity to train and hone joint warfighting and tactical skills together. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Audrey Levey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 12:58
    Photo ID: 7414567
    VIRIN: 220908-Z-JF418-1007
    Resolution: 2967x2094
    Size: 783.73 KB
    Location: PARDUBICE, CZ 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Czech Firefighters get tour on KC-135 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt R Denise Mommens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Czech Firefighters get tour on KC-135
    Czech Firefighters get tour on KC-135
    Czech Firefighters get tour on KC-135

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Czech Republic
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Nebraska Air National Guard
    #AmpleStrike22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT