    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    422 Air Base Group Change of Command [Image 4 of 16]

    422 Air Base Group Change of Command

    RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    The 422nd Air Base Group base honor guard present the colors during a change of command ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, July 20, 2022. The ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of a unit’s authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 11:48
    Photo ID: 7414335
    VIRIN: 220720-F-IM475-1004
    Resolution: 8048x5365
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 422 Air Base Group Change of Command [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COC
    Pathfinders
    501 CSW
    501CSW
    ABG

