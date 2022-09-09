Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ONI Honors Fallen Naval Intelligence Personnel on Sept. 11 Anniversary [Image 2 of 3]

    ONI Honors Fallen Naval Intelligence Personnel on Sept. 11 Anniversary

    SUITLAND, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Victoria Finagin 

    Office of Naval Intelligence - Photography Unit

    On Friday, the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) held a wreath laying remembrance ceremony to honor the eight ONI shipmates who lost their lives during the terrorist attack at the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

