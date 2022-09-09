On Friday, the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) held a wreath laying remembrance ceremony to honor the eight ONI shipmates who lost their lives during the terrorist attack at the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.
ONI Honors Fallen Naval Intelligence Personnel on Sept. 11 Anniversary
