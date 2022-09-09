Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d MLR Hikes to Tribute 9/11 Victims [Image 7 of 7]

    3d MLR Hikes to Tribute 9/11 Victims

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick King 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Timothy S. Brady Jr, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment Commanding Officer, 3d Marine Division, gives remarks after a 9/11 memorial hike on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 9, 2022. Marines with 3d MLR paid tribute and remembrance to the victims of Sept. 11, 2001, by conducting an 11 km hike. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick King)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 20:31
    Photo ID: 7413371
    VIRIN: 220909-M-JH495-1007
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 11.63 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d MLR Hikes to Tribute 9/11 Victims [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Patrick King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d MLR Hikes to Tribute 9/11 Victims
    3d MLR Hikes to Tribute 9/11 Victims
    3d MLR Hikes to Tribute 9/11 Victims
    3d MLR Hikes to Tribute 9/11 Victims
    3d MLR Hikes to Tribute 9/11 Victims
    3d MLR Hikes to Tribute 9/11 Victims
    3d MLR Hikes to Tribute 9/11 Victims

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hike
    9/11
    Training
    Fight now
    3d MLR
    3d Marine Littoral Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT