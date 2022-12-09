Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Region Marianas Holds 9/11 Observance Ceremony [Image 28 of 29]

    Joint Region Marianas Holds 9/11 Observance Ceremony

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Christian Dadino 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Sept. 12, 2022) - First Responders from Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Emergency Services along with Commander, Joint Region Marianas Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, and U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Luckett observed the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks during a ceremony at Fire Station 1 onboard NBG, Sept. 12.
    Firefighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), police officers, Chief Petty Officers (CPO), and CPO Selects from throughout the region participated in the ceremony to pay tribute to the lives of 343 firefighters, 62 law enforcement officers, eight emergency medical technicians, and 2,581 civilians who were lost during the attacks.
    The ceremony included 10 full blasts from the airhorns symbolizing the signal made to evacuate the World Trade Center, followed by a moment of silence.
    Firefighters also marked the anniversary with a stair climb at the Charles King Fitness Center.
    The firefighters assigned 15-minute interval shifts beginning at 9:11 a.m. to mark the date of the attacks with an end time for 3:43 p.m. to mark the number of firefighters lost during the attacks. Each firefighter carried gear upwards of 40 pounds in honor of the fallen.

