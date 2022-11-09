Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All Army Golf Champ [Image 2 of 2]

    All Army Golf Champ

    FORT BELVOIR, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Col. Sunny K. Mitchell, officer-in-charge, recruiting and retention, U.S. Army Reserve Command, displays her All Army Golf Championship medal she was awarded for winning the women's division of the competition at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, September 10. Mitchell goes on to represent the U.S. Army in the All Armed Forces Golf Championship being held at Fort Belvoir, Sept. 11-14. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

    Reserve
    Tournament
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Mitchell
    Golf
    All Army

