U.S. Army Reserve Col. Sunny K. Mitchell, officer-in-charge, recruiting and retention, U.S. Army Reserve Command, displays her All Army Golf Championship medal she was awarded for winning the women's division of the competition at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, September 10. Mitchell goes on to represent the U.S. Army in the All Armed Forces Golf Championship being held at Fort Belvoir, Sept. 11-14. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.11.2022 21:21 Photo ID: 7410818 VIRIN: 220911-A-BQ341-426 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 455.4 KB Location: FORT BELVOIR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, All Army Golf Champ [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.