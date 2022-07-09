Exercise Thanos

An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, and flown by the 388th FW and 419th FW, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, arrives at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, during a joint force exercise on Sept. 8, 2022. This joint force exercise incorporates This joint force exercise incorporates more than 200 service members across four major commands creating innovative operational concepts to allow quick response to an ever changing war time horizon. (U.S. Air Force photo by: Senior Airman Erica Webster)

Date Taken: 09.07.2022