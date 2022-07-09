Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EXERCISE THANOS [Image 10 of 14]

    EXERCISE THANOS

    UT, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen from the 151st Mission Support Group serve food during Exercise Thanos at Dugway Proving Ground in support of an unprecedented joint exercise on Sept. 8, 2022. This exercise was designed to challenge the status quo and allow the U.S. military to improve their strategies against our greatest competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 20:01
    Photo ID: 7410737
    VIRIN: 220908-F-KM531-0029
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 0 B
    Location: UT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EXERCISE THANOS [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EXERCISE THANOS
    EXERCISE THANOS
    EXERCISE THANOS
    EXERCISE THANOS
    Exercise Thanos
    EXERCISE THANOS
    EXERCISE THANOS
    Exercise Thanos
    EXERCISE THANOS
    EXERCISE THANOS
    EXERCISE THANOS
    EXERCISE THANOS
    EXERCISE THANOS
    EXERCISE THANOS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ExerciseThanos22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT