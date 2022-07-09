Airmen from the 151st Mission Support Group serve food during Exercise Thanos at Dugway Proving Ground in support of an unprecedented joint exercise on Sept. 8, 2022. This exercise was designed to challenge the status quo and allow the U.S. military to improve their strategies against our greatest competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 20:01
|Photo ID:
|7410737
|VIRIN:
|220908-F-KM531-0029
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EXERCISE THANOS [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
