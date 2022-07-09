Exercise Thanos

On Sept. 8, 2022 more than 200 service members across four major commands participated in an unprecedented joint force exercise at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. During the exercise, Airmen were challenged to defuel a KC-135R Stratotanker into an Army Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck to practice Agile Combat Employment. The fuel from the HEMTT was then used to fuel F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, and flown by the 388th FW and 419th FW, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. (U.S. Air Force Photo by: Senior Airman Erica Webster)

