Exercise Thanos

Maintainers from the 151st Air Refueling Wing participate in an unprecedented joint force exercise on Sept. 8, 2022 at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. The exercise provided an opportunity for cross-platform familiarization training for fuels and crew chiefs who were able to get first-hand experience with multiple platforms they usually would not obtain at their home station, adding to the war fighting efforts. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by: SrA Erica Webster)
