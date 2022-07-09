Exercise Thanos

Members from the 151st Force Support Squadron cook and serve lunch to more than 200 service members during a joint force exercise on Sept. 8, 2022 at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. They used a Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer from the Wyoming Air National Guard. The DRMKT is a full mobile kitchen and is one of 21 in the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

