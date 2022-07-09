Members from the 151st Force Support Squadron cook and serve lunch to more than 200 service members during a joint force exercise on Sept. 8, 2022 at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. They used a Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer from the Wyoming Air National Guard. The DRMKT is a full mobile kitchen and is one of 21 in the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 20:01
|Photo ID:
|7410726
|VIRIN:
|220908-F-KM531-0036
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EXERCISE THANOS [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
