    EXERCISE THANOS [Image 1 of 14]

    EXERCISE THANOS

    UT, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    Members from the 151st Force Support Squadron cook and serve lunch to more than 200 service members during a joint force exercise on Sept. 8, 2022 at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. They used a Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer from the Wyoming Air National Guard. The DRMKT is a full mobile kitchen and is one of 21 in the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 20:01
    Photo ID: 7410726
    VIRIN: 220908-F-KM531-0036
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Location: UT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EXERCISE THANOS [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

