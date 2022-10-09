Col. Brian Gunderson promotes Tech. Sgt. Jillian Green to master sergeant

Nevada Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Jillian Green assigned to the 152nd Security Forces Squadron was promoted to master sergeant during the September drill, September 10, 2022. Col. Brian J. Gunderson, director of staff assigned to the Nevada Air National Guard presided over the promotion ceremony at the Nevada Air National Guard base in Reno, Nev.

