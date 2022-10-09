Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Brian Gunderson promotes Tech. Sgt. Jillian Green to master sergeant

    Col. Brian Gunderson promotes Tech. Sgt. Jillian Green to master sergeant

    RENO, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Greiner 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Nevada Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Jillian Green assigned to the 152nd Security Forces Squadron was promoted to master sergeant during the September drill, September 10, 2022. Col. Brian J. Gunderson, director of staff assigned to the Nevada Air National Guard presided over the promotion ceremony at the Nevada Air National Guard base in Reno, Nev.

    This work, Col. Brian Gunderson promotes Tech. Sgt. Jillian Green to master sergeant, by SSgt Matthew Greiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Col. Brian Gunderson promotes Tech. Sgt. Jillian Green to master sergeant
    Col. Brian Gunderson promotes Tech. Sgt. Jillian Green to master sergeant

    Matthew L. Greiner
    Jill Green

