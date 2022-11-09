BALTIMORE (Sept. 11, 2022) - The Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) docked at Port Covington to participate in Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022. The Fleet Week, held Sept. 7-13, is Baltimore's celebration of the sea services, and provides an opportunity for the local community and Maryland visitors to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Daniel Cleary)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.11.2022 18:03 Photo ID: 7410588 VIRIN: 220911-N-BF073-1424 Resolution: 6763x5410 Size: 13.85 MB Location: PORT COVINGTON, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) docked at Port Covington to participate in Maryland Fleet Week [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Daniel Cleary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.