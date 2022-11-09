BALTIMORE (Sept. 11, 2022) - Visitors to the Port Covington Festival learn about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Debris Vessel Reynolds during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Daniel Cleary)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.11.2022 18:03 Photo ID: 7410589 VIRIN: 220911-N-BF073-1496 Resolution: 5212x4170 Size: 11.15 MB Location: PORT COVINGTON, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Visitors to the Port Covington Festival learn about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Daniel Cleary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.