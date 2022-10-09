104th Fighter Wing hosts Brig. Gen. Peter T. Green III's retirement

Brig. Gen. Peter T. Green III, Assistant Adjutant General for Air, Massachusetts Air National Guard, retired after 40 years of service in a ceremony held at the 104th Fighter WIng on Sept. 10, 2022. Brig. Gen. Green started his career as a security forces specialist at the 104FW and prior to moving to Massachusetts ANG Joint Force Headquarts was the 104FW Commander. Distinguished guests included Maj. Gen. Gary W. Keefe, The Adjutant General, Massachusetts Air National Guard, Brig. Gen. Virginia Gaglio, Chief of Staff and Air Component Commander, Massachusetts ANG, Col. David 'Moon' Halasikun, 104FW Commander, Massachusetts Senator John Velis, Westfield Mayor Michael McCabe, and other 104FW leaders, members, family and friends. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

