    104th Fighter Wing hosts Brig. Gen. Peter T. Green III's retirement [Image 29 of 29]

    104th Fighter Wing hosts Brig. Gen. Peter T. Green III's retirement

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Peter T. Green III, Assistant Adjutant General for Air, Massachusetts Air National Guard, retired after 40 years of service in a ceremony held at the 104th Fighter WIng on Sept. 10, 2022. Brig. Gen. Green started his career as a security forces specialist at the 104FW and prior to moving to Massachusetts ANG Joint Force Headquarts was the 104FW Commander. Distinguished guests included Maj. Gen. Gary W. Keefe, The Adjutant General, Massachusetts Air National Guard, Brig. Gen. Virginia Gaglio, Chief of Staff and Air Component Commander, Massachusetts ANG, Col. David 'Moon' Halasikun, 104FW Commander, Massachusetts Senator John Velis, Westfield Mayor Michael McCabe, and other 104FW leaders, members, family and friends. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing hosts Brig. Gen. Peter T. Green III's retirement [Image 29 of 29], by MSgt Lindsey Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    retirement
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104FW
    Barnestormer
    Brig. Gen. Peter T. Green III

