Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fueling the Campaign [Image 2 of 4]

    Fueling the Campaign

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.06.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft assigned to the 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron conducts aerial operations within the U.S. Air Forces Central area of responsibility Sep. 6, 2022. AFCENT forces remain postured to uphold whole of government diplomacy efforts to promote security and regional stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 12:32
    Photo ID: 7409915
    VIRIN: 220906-F-QP712-0519
    Resolution: 3194x2125
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling the Campaign [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fueling the Campaign
    Fueling the Campaign
    Fueling the Campaign
    Fueling the Campaign

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    "1CTCS
    AFCENT
    OIR"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT