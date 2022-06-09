A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft assigned to the 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron conducts aerial operations within the U.S. Air Forces Central area of responsibility Sep. 6, 2022. AFCENT forces remain postured to uphold whole of government diplomacy efforts to promote security and regional stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2022 Date Posted: 09.11.2022 12:32 Photo ID: 7409915 VIRIN: 220906-F-QP712-0519 Resolution: 3194x2125 Size: 3.45 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fueling the Campaign [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.