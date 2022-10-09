Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    Change of Command Ceremony

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Aaron Larimore, Missouri Air National Guard, assumes command of the 139th Communications Flight from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Patrick Shelton at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 10, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 12:14
    Photo ID: 7409802
    VIRIN: 220910-Z-FP794-1029
    Resolution: 4512x3002
    Size: 888.84 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Change of Command Ceremony
    Change of Command Ceremony
    Change of Command Ceremony
    Change of Command Ceremony
    Change of Command Ceremony
    Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT