    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    75th Anniversary of the United States Air Force [Image 2 of 9]

    75th Anniversary of the United States Air Force

    LACKLAND AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaliea Green 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    In honor of the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force, the 149th Fighter Wing invited civilian pilot James Bohanon to fly his P-51 Mustang alongside the Gunfighter’s F-16s at Joint-Base San Antonio Lackland, Texas on Sept 10th, 2022. This historic aircraft was not only the 2nd model of aircraft to be flown by the 149th FW, but it was also flown by Chuck Yeager in WWII, the first pilot to exceed the speed of sound. (Air National Guard photo by SrA Kaliea Green)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 10:35
    Photo ID: 7409575
    VIRIN: 220911-Z-NI120-003
    Resolution: 4593x2584
    Size: 998.07 KB
    Location: LACKLAND AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Anniversary of the United States Air Force [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kaliea Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Texas
    Gunfighters
    149th Fighter Wing
    TMD

