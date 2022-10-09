In honor of the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force, the 149th Fighter Wing invited civilian pilot James Bohanon to fly his P-51 Mustang alongside the Gunfighter’s F-16s at Joint-Base San Antonio Lackland, Texas on Sept 10th, 2022. This historic aircraft was not only the 2nd model of aircraft to be flown by the 149th FW, but it was also flown by Chuck Yeager in WWII, the first pilot to exceed the speed of sound. (Air National Guard photo by SrA Kaliea Green)

