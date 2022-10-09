Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore [Image 4 of 4]

    Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mo Bourdi 

    Naval District Washington

    220910-N-TE455-1044 BALTIMORE (Sep 10, 2022) Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, Commander Carrier Strike Group Two, left, and Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, Commandant Naval District Washington, have a conversation during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the city of Baltimore meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mo Bourdi/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    VIRIN: 220909-N-TE455-1044
    This work, Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Mo Bourdi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    "Baltimore
    Navy
    mdfleetweek
    MDFleetWeek22
    Naval District Wasington"

