220919-N-SC038-1027 BALTIMORE (Sep 10, 2022) Boatswain's Mate First Class Christopher Hall, from Belton, Texas, drives a maritime propositioning force utility boat through the Baltimore Inner Harbor during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the city of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Timothy Ruple)

