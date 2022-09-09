Matthew Amann, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy fire chief, participates in a stairwell climb at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 9, 2022. The stairwell climb simulated the ascension of 110 floors in remembrance of the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11. The event began at 8:46 AM, the same time the North Tower of the World Trade Center was hit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.10.2022 15:53 Photo ID: 7408889 VIRIN: 220909-F-TE518-1001 Resolution: 6677x4454 Size: 13.81 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6th CES honors the heroes of 9/11 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.