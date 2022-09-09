Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th CES honors the heroes of 9/11 [Image 1 of 7]

    6th CES honors the heroes of 9/11

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Matthew Amann, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy fire chief, participates in a stairwell climb at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 9, 2022. The stairwell climb simulated the ascension of 110 floors in remembrance of the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11. The event began at 8:46 AM, the same time the North Tower of the World Trade Center was hit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    This work, 6th CES honors the heroes of 9/11 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

