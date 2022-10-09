Pacific Partnership 2022 Solomon Islands Closing Ceremony

HONIARA, Solomon Islands (Sept. 10, 2022) – Solomon Islands Deputy Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga gives remarks during the Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) Solomon Islands closing ceremony aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during PP22. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that fosters enduring friendships and cooperation among many nations. The year’s mission in Solomon Islands included participants from the United States, Japan and Australia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

