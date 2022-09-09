Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 22 2-503 PIR Airborne Op Day 3 [Image 2 of 3]

    Saber Junction 22 2-503 PIR Airborne Op Day 3

    GERMANY

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Luke Michalski 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment provides route security with a vehicle mounted M240B machine gun and a BGM-71 TOW missile launcher during an airborne operation on Bayonet Drop Zone at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany as part of Exercise Saber Junction 22, Sept. 9, 2022.

    Saber Junction 22 is a multinational rotational exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with more than 4,500 participants from the U.S. and Allied and partner nations at the U.S. Army's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas from August 29 to September 20, 2022.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army photograph by Sgt. Luke Michalski)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 07:10
    Photo ID: 7408381
    VIRIN: 220909-A-CP749-908
    Resolution: 2997x2248
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Junction 22 2-503 PIR Airborne Op Day 3 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Luke Michalski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

