MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn.- Elliott Crabtree, age 7, was chosen to be "Pilot for a Day" here. Crabtree got to tour different facilities around the base and meet Airmen from the 134th ARW. (Air National Guard photo by: Staff Sgt. Melissa Dearstone)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 21:54
|Photo ID:
|7408006
|VIRIN:
|220909-Z-AM045-027
|Resolution:
|4227x2822
|Size:
|5.38 MB
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Knoxville Airmen host '"Pilot for a day" [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Melissa Dearstone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT