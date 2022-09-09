Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Knoxville Airmen host '"Pilot for a day" [Image 10 of 10]

    Knoxville Airmen host '&quot;Pilot for a day&quot;

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Dearstone 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn.- Elliott Crabtree, age 7, was chosen to be "Pilot for a Day" here. Crabtree got to tour different facilities around the base and meet Airmen from the 134th ARW. (Air National Guard photo by: Staff Sgt. Melissa Dearstone)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Knoxville Airmen host '"Pilot for a day" [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Melissa Dearstone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Pilot for a Day
    Air Force
    134th ARW
    134 Air Refueling Wing

