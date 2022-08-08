Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) PD 22 Mission Blessing

220808-N-ML137-1008 KEKAHA, HI (Aug. 8, 2022) Evan Louis, a local priest, provides a prayer in Hawaiian to participants of Pacific Dragon 2022 (PD22) during a mission blessing ceremony at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

