Chief Musician Joe Friedman, from St. Louis, Mo., plays guitar with U.S. Navy Band Country Current at Founders Park in Johnson City, Tenn., while on the band’s 2022 national tour covering three states and 1100 miles.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 21:16
|Photo ID:
|7407963
|VIRIN:
|220909-N-OA196-2023
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|JOHNSON CITY, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Johnson City welcomes Navy Band [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
