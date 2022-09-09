Chief Musician Joe Friedman, from St. Louis, Mo., plays guitar with U.S. Navy Band Country Current at Founders Park in Johnson City, Tenn., while on the band’s 2022 national tour covering three states and 1100 miles.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 21:16 Photo ID: 7407963 VIRIN: 220909-N-OA196-2023 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 4.54 MB Location: JOHNSON CITY, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Johnson City welcomes Navy Band [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.