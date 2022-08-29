Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Fire Department Reaccreditation Award Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Fire Department Reaccreditation Award Ceremony

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    220829-N-ML137-1010 KEKAHA, HI (Aug. 29, 2022) Fire Chief Oric Kuapahi, right, and Capt. Brett Stevenson, commanding officer of Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, hang an accreditation plaque from the Commission on Fire Accreditation, International (CFAI) at the base fire house during a ceremony. CFAI is the only accrediting body for U.S. fire departments, and this status is the fourth in a row earned by PMRF’s fire department. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 19:46
    Photo ID: 7407850
    VIRIN: 220827-N-ML137-1010
    Resolution: 5078x3385
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Fire Department Reaccreditation Award Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Fire Department Reaccreditation Award Ceremony
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Fire Department Reaccreditation Award Ceremony

    TAGS

    CNIC
    fire department
    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    PMRF

