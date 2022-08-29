Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Fire Department Reaccreditation Award Ceremony

220829-N-ML137-1010 KEKAHA, HI (Aug. 29, 2022) Fire Chief Oric Kuapahi, right, and Capt. Brett Stevenson, commanding officer of Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, hang an accreditation plaque from the Commission on Fire Accreditation, International (CFAI) at the base fire house during a ceremony. CFAI is the only accrediting body for U.S. fire departments, and this status is the fourth in a row earned by PMRF’s fire department. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

