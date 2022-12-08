Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BOSS helps Soldiers learn, cope, adapt

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson's Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) partnered with Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation's Outdoor Recreation to teach Soldiers rock climbing skills during a BOSS class this summer. (Courtesy photo)

