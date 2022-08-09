Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Bern Military Alliance honors Cpl. Crooks as Service Person of the Quarter [Image 3 of 3]

    New Bern Military Alliance honors Cpl. Crooks as Service Person of the Quarter

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aliannah Bartok 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Cpl. Austin Crooks (center), an administrative specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, stands with his wife and fellow Marines during a Service Person of the Quarter event at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, New Bern, North Carolina, Sept. 8, 2022. Crooks was recognized by the New Bern Military Alliance for his positive impact on the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aliannah T. Bartok)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 16:09
    Photo ID: 7407506
    VIRIN: 220908-M-HI521-1053
    Resolution: 6573x3777
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Bern Military Alliance honors Cpl. Crooks as Service Person of the Quarter [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Aliannah Bartok, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    CHERRY POINT
    MARINES
    MCAS CHERRY POINT
    SERVICE PERSON OF THE QUARTER
    SPOQ

