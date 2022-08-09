New Bern Military Alliance honors Cpl. Crooks as Service Person of the Quarter

U.S. Marine Cpl. Austin Crooks (center), an administrative specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, stands with his wife and fellow Marines during a Service Person of the Quarter event at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, New Bern, North Carolina, Sept. 8, 2022. Crooks was recognized by the New Bern Military Alliance for his positive impact on the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aliannah T. Bartok)

