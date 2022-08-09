Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawgsmoke 2022 Range Day [Image 2 of 3]

    Hawgsmoke 2022 Range Day

    BRUNEAU, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Ryan White 

    124th Fighter Wing

    A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots compete in Hawgsmoke 2022 at Saylor Creek in Idaho, Sept 8, 2022. Hawgsmoke is a biennial USAF bombing, missile, and tactical gunnery competition for A-10 Thunderbolt II units which provides unique training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 14:15
    Photo ID: 7407135
    VIRIN: 220908-Z-FS166-2105
    Resolution: 3458x2305
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: BRUNEAU, ID, US 
    TAGS

    Davis-Monthan
    Hawgsmoke
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    190th Fighter Squadron
    Saylor Creek Range

