    Coast Guard holds 9/11 observance ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    Coast Guard holds 9/11 observance ceremony

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    U.S. Coast Guard members participate in a 9/11 observance ceremony on Coast Guard Base Alameda, Calif., Sept. 9, 2022. On September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives in the terror attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel)

