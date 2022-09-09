Fort Rucker fire, law enforcement and garrison personnel honored the heroic acts and sacrifice given by Stephen Siller, a firefighter who died in the 9/11 attacks, at a Fort Rucker 9/11 Moving Tribute September 9th, 2022. Photo by Jay Mann.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 12:48 Photo ID: 7406746 VIRIN: 220909-A-FE574-003 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 7.78 MB Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Rucker 9/11 Moving Tribute [Image 3 of 3], by Jay Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.