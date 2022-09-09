Fort Rucker fire, law enforcement and garrison personnel honored the heroic acts and sacrifice given by Stephen Siller, a firefighter who died in the 9/11 attacks, at a Fort Rucker 9/11 Moving Tribute September 9th, 2022. Photo by Jay Mann.
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
