    Fort Rucker 9/11 Moving Tribute [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Rucker 9/11 Moving Tribute

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Jay Mann 

    Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office

    Fort Rucker fire, law enforcement and garrison personnel honored the heroic acts and sacrifice given by Stephen Siller, a firefighter who died in the 9/11 attacks, at a Fort Rucker 9/11 Moving Tribute September 9th, 2022. Photo by Jay Mann.

    Memorial
    9/11
    Fort Rucker
    Tribute
    Jay Mann

