William Jimeno, 9/11 attack survivor, recounts his inspirational story

William Jimeno, survivor of the attacks on 9/11, shares his story at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 7, 2022. Jimeno was a rookie police officer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey at the time of the attacks. He now shares his story to inspire others. (U.S. Air Force Photo by SrA Sara Jenkins)

