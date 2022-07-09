William Jimeno, survivor of the attacks on 9/11, shares his story at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 7, 2022. Jimeno was a rookie police officer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey at the time of the attacks. He now shares his story to inspire others. (U.S. Air Force Photo by SrA Sara Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 11:08
|Photo ID:
|7406642
|VIRIN:
|220907-F-CP533-1009
|Resolution:
|5815x3634
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, William Jimeno, 9/11 attack survivor, recounts his inspirational story [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT