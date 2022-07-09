Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    William Jimeno, 9/11 attack survivor, recounts his inspirational story [Image 1 of 2]

    William Jimeno, 9/11 attack survivor, recounts his inspirational story

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    William Jimeno, survivor of the attacks on 9/11, shares his story at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 7, 2022. Jimeno was a rookie police officer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey at the time of the attacks. He now shares his story to inspire others. (U.S. Air Force Photo by SrA Sara Jenkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 11:08
    Photo ID: 7406642
    VIRIN: 220907-F-CP533-1009
    Resolution: 5815x3634
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, William Jimeno, 9/11 attack survivor, recounts his inspirational story [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    William Jimeno, 9/11 attack survivor, recounts his inspirational story
    William Jimeno, 9/11 attack survivor, recounts his inspirational story

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    resilience
    Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT