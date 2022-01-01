Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech Sgt. Plyler (52 PA) edited the photo (crop) but did not take said photo.

    SPANGDAHLEM, BW, GERMANY

    01.01.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaclyn Pearsall (center), 852 Medical Squadron, flight and operational medical technician, with her husband and three children. Pearsall recently provided care to a Ukrainian woman struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle on Aug. 14, 2022 in the town of Heinsburg, Germany. (courtesy photo)

    Off-duty Airman aids Ukrainian cyclist after vehicle accident

    medical
    NATO
    52 FW
    Ukraine
    off-duty

