PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 5, 2022) – Guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) prepares to receive fuel during a fueling-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO -202) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 5. Zumwalt is conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 22:07
|Photo ID:
|7406011
|VIRIN:
|220905-N-MQ703-1016
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fueling-At-Sea Aboard USS Zumwalt [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
