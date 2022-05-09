Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling-At-Sea Aboard USS Zumwalt

    Fueling-At-Sea Aboard USS Zumwalt

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 5, 2022) – Guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) prepares to receive fuel during a fueling-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO -202) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 5. Zumwalt is conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 22:07
