VBSS and Small Boat Attack

AQABA, Jordan - Royal Jordanian Naval patrol boats sail in formation during a simulated small boat attack as part of Exercise Eager Lion 22 at the Royal Jordanian Naval Base, Jordan, September 7, 2022. Eager Lion 22 is a multilateral exercise hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF). Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s (USCENTCOM) strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 17:16
|Photo ID:
|7405758
|VIRIN:
|220907-M-SX452-212
|Resolution:
|5689x3114
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|AQABA FREE ZONE, JO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
