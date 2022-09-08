Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Letters to Home [Image 4 of 4]

    Letters to Home

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dakota Dodd 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. write letters home to their loved ones on August 9, 2022.

    Letters are the only means of communication between recruits and their loved ones and often serve as the only source of information from the outside world.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dakota Dodd)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 15:51
    Photo ID: 7405614
    VIRIN: 220809-M-PC612-1151
    Resolution: 3027x4588
    Size: 866.81 KB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Letters to Home [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Dakota Dodd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Letters
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Recruits
    Marines
    Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
    MCRDPI

