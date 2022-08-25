Montana Army National Guard Soldiers from C Co. 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion provided hoist training to members of the Broadwater County Search and Rescue team at the Townsend Airport Thursday, August 25, 2022.



The UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter was flown by CW4 Guy Welborn and CW2 Cam Olson and the hoist training was provided by crewmembers, Staff Sgt. Jake Balliew, Staff Sgt. Andrew Christensen, and Sgt. Anthony Wright.



The purpose of the training exercise was to practice extraction of injured people.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 14:19 Photo ID: 7405439 VIRIN: 220825-Z-A3532-001 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.25 MB Location: TOWNSEND, MT, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MTNG trains Broadwater SAR, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.