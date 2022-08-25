Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MTNG trains Broadwater SAR

    TOWNSEND, MT, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Montana Army National Guard Soldiers from C Co. 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion provided hoist training to members of the Broadwater County Search and Rescue team at the Townsend Airport Thursday, August 25, 2022.

    The UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter was flown by CW4 Guy Welborn and CW2 Cam Olson and the hoist training was provided by crewmembers, Staff Sgt. Jake Balliew, Staff Sgt. Andrew Christensen, and Sgt. Anthony Wright.

    The purpose of the training exercise was to practice extraction of injured people.

