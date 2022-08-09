The U.S. Navy Blue Angels have arrived here and have started their orientation flights to prepare for the Smoky Mountain Air Show. The Air Show takes place September 10th-11th. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys.)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 14:04
|Photo ID:
|7405422
|VIRIN:
|220908-Z-FR339-002
|Resolution:
|4281x2858
|Size:
|8.26 MB
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue Angels Arrive at McGhee-Tyson ANGB [Image 2 of 2], by SGT BRANDON KEYS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT