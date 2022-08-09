The U.S. Navy Blue Angels have arrived here and have started their orientation flights to prepare for the Smoky Mountain Air Show. The Air Show takes place September 10th-11th. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 14:04 Photo ID: 7405422 VIRIN: 220908-Z-FR339-002 Resolution: 4281x2858 Size: 8.26 MB Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Angels Arrive at McGhee-Tyson ANGB [Image 2 of 2], by SGT BRANDON KEYS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.