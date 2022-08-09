Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Arrive at McGhee-Tyson ANGB [Image 2 of 2]

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Sgt. BRANDON KEYS 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    The U.S. Navy Blue Angels have arrived here and have started their orientation flights to prepare for the Smoky Mountain Air Show. The Air Show takes place September 10th-11th. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels Arrive at McGhee-Tyson ANGB [Image 2 of 2], by SGT BRANDON KEYS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tennessee
    ANG
    Blue Angels

