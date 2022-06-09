USS Antietam (CG 54) Small Boat Operations

220906-N-NY362-2002 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 6, 2022) Sailors prepare a rigid hull inflatable boat for small boat operations on the starboard boat deck aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the South China Sea, Sept. 6. Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

