220906-N-NY362-2002 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 6, 2022) Sailors prepare a rigid hull inflatable boat for small boat operations on the starboard boat deck aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the South China Sea, Sept. 6. Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 04:47
|Photo ID:
|7404401
|VIRIN:
|220906-N-NY362-2002
|Resolution:
|1000x863
|Size:
|770.27 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Small Boat Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
