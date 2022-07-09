Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Smooth operator

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trisha Hughes, a 125th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, lubricates sections of an F-15C Eagle fighter jet at the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, Florida Sept. 7, 2022. After a jet is cleaned, crew chiefs lubricate parts of the plane to ensure the aircraft maneuvers properly. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 21:20
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Smooth operator [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Combat Command
    Crew Chief
    Florida National Guard
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing

