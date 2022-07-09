MARFORPAC Change of Command

Mrs. Holly Rudder receives a lei during the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii Sept. 7, 2022. Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder relinquished command to Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney. With two-thirds of the Marine Corps’ operating forces assigned, MARFORPAC operates in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, the largest Geographical Combatant Command in the U.S. Department of Defense. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)

