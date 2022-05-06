Air Force Wildland Fire Support

Crew members of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center Wildland Fire Support Module conduct a prescribed fire, also known as a controlled burn, on June 6th, 2022 at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. Controlled burns are held routinely to mitigate the threat of larger fires, as well as to remove invasive species from the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Frederick A. Brown)

