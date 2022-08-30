Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Readiness University conducts training at Michigan's Alpena CRTC [Image 8 of 12]

    Medical Readiness University conducts training at Michigan's Alpena CRTC

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from across the nation are at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center taking part in the Medical Readiness University's (MRU) Tactical Combat Casualty Care course provided by Air National Guard Medical Service (ANGMS), at Alpena, Michigan, August 30, 2022. 93 students, 16 instructors and support staff from 47 units trained for nine days in a variety of realistic combat scenarios. MRU assists the Air Force Surgeon General allowing medical personnel an opportunity to receive hands-on training, execution, employment and deployment for a variety of assigned ANGMS mission sets which may not be acquired elsewhere at a reduced cost for the entire enterprise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

    CRTC
    ANG
    Medical Training
    ANGMS
    MRU
    Medical Readiness University

