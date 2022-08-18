Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Emergency Department

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Emergency Department

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 18, 2022) - Lt. Cmdr. Robert Fowler, a clinical nurse specialist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Emergency Department, teaches a Trauma Nurse Core Course. Fowler holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Purdue University. A native of Huntingburg, Indiana, Fowler says, "Clinical nurse specialists are advanced practice registered nurses that provide expertise and support to nurses caring for patients at the bedside, and facilitate evidence-based practice changes throughout the organization." Clinical Nurse Specialist Recognition Week is September 1 – 7. Clinical nurse specialists hold graduate nursing degrees and are experts in a particular specialty. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 09:12
    Photo ID: 7403021
    VIRIN: 220818-N-QA097-080
    Resolution: 3388x3465
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Emergency Department, by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Emergency Department
    clinical nurse specialist
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT