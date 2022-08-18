Naval Hospital Jacksonville Emergency Department

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 18, 2022) - Lt. Cmdr. Robert Fowler, a clinical nurse specialist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Emergency Department, teaches a Trauma Nurse Core Course. Fowler holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Purdue University. A native of Huntingburg, Indiana, Fowler says, "Clinical nurse specialists are advanced practice registered nurses that provide expertise and support to nurses caring for patients at the bedside, and facilitate evidence-based practice changes throughout the organization." Clinical Nurse Specialist Recognition Week is September 1 – 7. Clinical nurse specialists hold graduate nursing degrees and are experts in a particular specialty. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

