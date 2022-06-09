4th CEB Basic Demo Range

CAMP TITIN, Jordan – A U.S. Marine assigned to 4th Combat Engineer Battalion (CEB) ignites a fuse during a basic demolition range as part of Exercise Eager Lion 22 at Camp Titin, Jordan, September 6, 2022. Eager Lion 22 is a multilateral exercise hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF). Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s (USCENTCOM) strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

