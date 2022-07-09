Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GT244 Launches from Vandenberg

    GT244 Launches from Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launches during an operational test at 1:13 A.M. PDT, Sept. 7 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches demonstrate that the U.S. ICBM fleet is relevant, essential and key to leveraging dominance in an era of strategic competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 06:27
    Photo ID: 7402875
    VIRIN: 220907-F-HB409-1001
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 10.78 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GT244 Launches from Vandenberg, by A1C Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Space Force
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    SLD 30
    Space Launch Delta 30
    Vandenberg SFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT