    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Power-Washes the Deck [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Power-Washes the Deck

    BALTIC SEA

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Seaman Keith Nowak 

    USS Gunston Hall (LSD44)

    BALTIC SEA (Sept. 1, 2022) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Ronchelle Jerome, assigned to the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) power-washes the deck in the Baltic Sea, Sept. 1, 2022. Gunston Hall, assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 10:21
    Photo ID: 7401857
    VIRIN: 220901-N-PS818-1024
    Resolution: 3982x5973
    Size: 996.47 KB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Power-Washes the Deck [Image 3 of 3], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

