U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Power-Washes the Deck

BALTIC SEA (Sept. 1, 2022) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Ronchelle Jerome, assigned to the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) power-washes the deck in the Baltic Sea, Sept. 1, 2022. Gunston Hall, assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak)

