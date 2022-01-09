Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd SFS demos counter-small UAS technologies

    52nd SFS demos counter-small UAS technologies

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Nathan Sands, front, 52nd Security Forces Squadron patrolman, and Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown, 52nd SFS flight sergeant, demonstrate the Dronebuster 3B at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 1, 2022. The Dronebuster allows Security Forces personnel to intercept unauthorized small unmanned aircraft systems with radio frequency jamming. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Defenders
    drones
    52nd Security Forces Squadron
    Integrated base defense
    Counter-small UAS

