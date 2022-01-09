52nd SFS demos counter-small UAS technologies

Airman 1st Class Nathan Sands, front, 52nd Security Forces Squadron patrolman, and Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown, 52nd SFS flight sergeant, demonstrate the Dronebuster 3B at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 1, 2022. The Dronebuster allows Security Forces personnel to intercept unauthorized small unmanned aircraft systems with radio frequency jamming. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
|09.01.2022
|09.06.2022 10:05
|7401852
|220901-F-YT894-1228
|8256x5504
|15.33 MB
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|9
|1
